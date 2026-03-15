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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

New frozen yogurt shop opens in Orcutt

KEYT
By
Published 3:00 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. - Roy’s Orcutt Yogurt Shop is open in Old Town Orcutt.

Entrance facing Clark Avenue

It’s at 120 E Clark Ave across from Kay’s Country Kitchen, next to the 76 Gas Station at the S Broadway St crossing.

It’s owned by an Orcutt family named after their pet dog that brings them joy.

The grand opening was on March 14, 2026.

It opened with chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter, mango, birthday cake, mint, coffee, oatmeal cookie and wildberry flavors plus a non-dairy strawberry option.

Friends of Roy Gallery

It has a growing collection of pet photos brought in by customers, known as “Friends of Roy.”

Click here for more information.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
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Evan Vega

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