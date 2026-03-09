Skip to Content
Santa Maria man arrested during traffic stop after handgun spotted and narcotics discovered

today at 10:46 am
Published 10:54 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Early Monday morning, a 43-year-old was arrested after a loaded handgun and narcotics were found in the vehicle he was driving during a traffic stop on Tunnell Street.

On March 9, around 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Tunnell Street stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

During the stop, a handgun was spotted in the vehicle and the driver, a 43-year-old Santa Maria man, was detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a "significant quantity of suspected narcotics" and cash were discovered inside of the vehicle and the 43-year-old was arrested and then booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple felony weapons violations and possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales.

