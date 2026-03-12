Gauchos ‘one-and-done’ for the third straight year at Big West Championships

Skip to Content
Olivia Bradley scored 23 points for UCSB
HENDERSON, Nevada. (KEYT) - UCSB opened up an early nine point lead in the third quarter but they could not hold off UC Riverside and lost 58-53 in the first round of the Big West Championships.

It's the third straight year that UCSB has failed to win a game in this tournament.

The Gauchos had three turnovers in the final two and a half minutes of this game.

UCSB was led in scoring by Olivia Bradley who had 23 points.

Riverside got a game-high 26 points from Hannah Wickstrom.

The Gauchos end the season 20-10.

