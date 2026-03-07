Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Inmate at large after leaving minimum security camp next to Lompoc federal corrections facility

By
March 7, 2026 10:47 am
Published 10:58 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Friday night, an inmate was discovered missing from a minimum security satellite camp next to Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc and he is currently at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 805-346-2728.

Joephry Raul Murrieta, 35, was serving an aggregate 255-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting a federal officer following convictions in the Northern District of Texas and the Central District of California noted the Federal Bureau of Prisons in a press release Saturday.

Murrieta is 5' 11", weighs about 245 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes shared the Department of Justice.

On March 6, around 10 p.m., Murrieta was discovered missing from the minimum security camp next to the federal correctional complex in Lompoc and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service are now searching for him detailed the Department of Justice.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.