Lompoc’s River Park RV Campground Is Back Open With Fresh Renovations

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The city of Lompoc is inviting glamping visitors out to the Santa Ynez Valley at their recently re-opened River Park RV Campground.

In 2022, renovations began on nine original RV sites, and 26 sites have been added since then, with newly renovated full hook-ups.

For a base of $50 per night, glampers with trailers up to 30 feet can nestle themselves in town but with a rustic, park-like atmosphere.

Sites are first-come-first-served for up to 21 nights, and the park now features a playground, trails for walking, biking or horseback riding, as well as a pond for fishing.

Just east of Lompoc and about 20 miles away from Solvang, it’s an ideal and affordable setting for visitors to the Santa Ynez Valley.

