Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB on Friday, Jan. 29, between 7:17 a.m. and 11:17 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to the launch will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is the possibility that one or more sonic booms may be heard across the region during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the 19th flight for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: USSF-62, OneWeb Launch 20, NROL-145, and 15 prior Starlink launches.