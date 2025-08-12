Skip to Content
Single-motorcyle crash on Canada Este Road Sunday claims the life of Santa Ynez man

BUELLTON, Calif. – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a single-motorcycle crash on Canada Este Road that claimed the life of 36-year-old Christopher Stewart of Santa Ynez on Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified Stewart as the rider Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 10, around 5:37 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a motorcycle crash on Canada Este Road and a preliminary investigation of the scene revealed that the 2016 Harley Davidson was heading northbound when it left the western edge of the roadway and collided with a tree detailed the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP).

Stewart suffered fatal injuries from the collision stated the CHP.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP's Buellton office at 805-691-6160.

