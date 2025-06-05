Skip to Content
Josue Anguiano charged with felony murder, attempted murder, and resisting an officer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Thursday, Josue Anguiano of Santa Maria was charged with one felony count of murder in connection with the death of Julio Sanchez Lopez on June 3, as well as the attempted murder of Pedro Sanchez Rojas, resisting a peace officer with force, and firearms-related charges.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Anguiano was arraigned Thursday in a Santa Maria courthouse on the following charges:

  • PC 187(a)-Felony Murder
  • PC 664/187(a)-Felony Attempted Murder
  • PC 29800(a)(1)-Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • PC 30305(a)(1)-Felony Possession of Ammunition by a Felon
  • PC 69-Felony Resisting a Peace Officer

The complaint filed against Anguiano Thursday noted that he has a prior felony conviction for violation of California Penal Code 245(a)(2)-Assault with a Weapon Other Than a Firearm in 2021.

Anguiano remains in custody on a $2 million bail shared the Santa Barbra County District Attorney's Office.

