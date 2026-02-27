Skip to Content
Peak heat Friday, cooling into March

By
today at 3:44 am
Published 6:06 am

Happy Friday! We begin the morning with mostly clear skies and slightly breezy winds. A fast warming trend is ahead as peak heating occurs. Most areas will battle daily records once again. Expect highs into the 70s and mid 80s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for northern San Luis Obispo County through 2pm, where winds will gust near 40-50mph.

Mostly clear skies prevail Saturday and the heat holds. We begin a small cooling trend Sunday as onshore flow increases. Into Monday and Tuesday we ease into the 60s and 70s with more marine layer influence in the mornings.

The heat is back by the middle of next week. Wednesday and Thursday are projected to be above average and rebounding back to 70s and 80s. The extended forecast looks hot with minimal weather pattern shifts.

Mackenzie Lake

