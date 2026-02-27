Fire crews knock down residential fire on Evergreen Drive in Goleta Friday morning

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters were able to successfully knock down a residential structure fire in the 7000 block of Evergreen Drive in Goleta Friday.

The only injury during the response was a cat suffering from smoke inhalation located during a search of the two-story home shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The feline was administered oxygen at the scene before recovering and being reunited with their family detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire likely started in the garage of the single-family home and was contained to that area before being fully knocked down at 10:03 a.m. Friday.