Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews knock down residential fire on Evergreen Drive in Goleta Friday morning

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 10:30 am
Published 11:08 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters were able to successfully knock down a residential structure fire in the 7000 block of Evergreen Drive in Goleta Friday.

The only injury during the response was a cat suffering from smoke inhalation located during a search of the two-story home shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The feline was administered oxygen at the scene before recovering and being reunited with their family detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire likely started in the garage of the single-family home and was contained to that area before being fully knocked down at 10:03 a.m. Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.