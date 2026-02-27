Los Alamos Unleashes March Merchant Madness 2026

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. (KEYT) - The new Los Alamos Merchant Association is kicking off their first buy local program.

They’re calling it March Merchant Madness, and visitors can get started by signing up online for a digital passport.

When you visit any Los Alamos business during March, upload your receipt for a stamp on your digital passport.

Every four stamps gets you entered in a drawing for a gift basket themed around the rustic town.

The gift basket will include products from local businesses, as well as gift cards for restaurants and hotel stays.

Local business owners say there’s something for everyone within walking distance along the downtown strip, from bakeries and wineries to antique stores, parks, Thursday night karaoke, and dining options for each meal of the day.

As temperatures rise to springtime levels, Los Alamos offers an old-west atmosphere, nestled among hills still green from the rainy season.

The campaign officially starts on Sunday, and everyone is invited to participate.

You can sign up for your digital Home Town Passport by clicking here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.