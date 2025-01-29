Unity Shoppe opens new Lompoc location, expanding its support services to Northern Santa Barbara County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Unity Shoppe celebrated the grand opening of its new Lompoc location during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning.

For the Santa Barbara-based non-profit organization that dates back more than 100 years, the new Lompoc site marks its first ever expansion into Northern Santa Barbara County.

"Today was amazing because I've been working on this for the last two and a half years," said Angela Miller-Bevan, Unity Shoppe Executive Director/CEO. "I had the dream that we would open up in Lompoc and being able to move Unity Shoppe into North County is huge for the whole entire county. Seeing all the people show up today to support us. This is a great community. Lompoc has become our second home and we're just so happy to be here."

The shop is a place where people in need are able to come in and take home food, clothing, and other essential items without cost.

"They come in and they shop with what we like to say, everybody that comes through the door gets to shop with dignity, respect, and choice," said Miller-Bevan. "It's giving people that opportunity to walk through the doors and not feel like it's charity. They're getting to shop and pick up things they want."

Located at 1009 North H Street in Lompoc, the new Unity Shoppe is actually occupies a small section in the rear of the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center.

The space represents a collaboration between Unity Shoppe and Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

"We were able to carve out a section in the back of our warehouse and really dedicated a space for them to be able to provide their services," said Pete Marcus, Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties President/CEO. "It's a great partnership and a lot of the folks that we help and in our building and a lot of the services that we give are the same folks that also need their services, and so it's just a natural great partnership."

Marcus added Unity Shoppe is able to use the site at no charge.

"We're already here," said Marcus. "It was no additional cost. For me to kind of say, hey, as a leader trying to bring us non-profits together, I got to put my money where the mouth my mouth is, right? And really just say, come on in, especially since it's something that we already had. It's no additional cost to us. There's no reason to charge anything."

The new Lompoc Unity Shoppe is open on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Unity Shoppe, click here to visit the non-profit organization's official website.