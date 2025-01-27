Skip to Content
Two semifinalists for Military Child of the Year award live in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Over 900 exceptional children of active service military members as well as veterans from all over the world have been nominated for Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year Award.

Two of these young semifinalists are local to Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc.

Winners of this award are given $10,000, a laptop, and are honored among their peers for the positive influence they have on their families, schools, and communities.

The honor follows the recipient for a lifetime, serving as a mark of pride in their accomplishments, and enables connections with senior military leaders, celebrities, and like-minded peers.

