Santa Maria Valley Chamber debuts new visitors center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber launched its new visitors center, as well as its newly remodeled office building, during an open house event held on Wednesday.

The new space was among the many highlights the Chamber was eager to show off to its members and the public during the six-hour event that was held at its downtown Santa Maria headquarters.

"It's amazing," said Santa Maria Valley Chamber President/CEO Michael Boyer when describing the reaction from open house visitors. "Amazing response. We are very happy to see so many individuals and businesses and community leaders here today. We're very fortunate to have lots of our members, our board members, and the community stop by and see our new offices here at the Chamber and the visitor center."

The newly created visitors center now features a wide variety of merchandise featuring the Chamber's "Santa Maria Valley" logo.

There are also several books, magazines, fliers and brochures available that highlight Santa Maria's history and culture, as well as provide information about popular tourist attractions located around the area and throughout the Central Coast.

"The whole idea here is to provide a professional atmosphere for our members and the community to come in and find all of the latest and greatest things that are happening as you're visiting here," said Boyer. "If you come to Santa Maria Valley, come to our visitors center here, we're all here welcoming people and welcoming businesses, welcoming our community here to come together to enhance our life here in the Santa Maria Valley."

The remodeling of the building included knocking out several walls to create an open workspace for Chamber employees and there are also now several meeting rooms that can be utilized as well.

"We have a number of things that can help our community," said Boyer. "We have a large conference room that we allow our members to use. We have three other smaller conference rooms that our members can also use. We host many events for our members here, whether that is our business and government roundtable meetings. We host our Hispanic Business Alliance meetings here. We host lots of meetings here."

Boyer, who has been with the Chamber as its President/CEO for less than a year, pointed out the remodeling was part of recent surge of new happenings taking place, not only with the Chamber, but throughout the Santa Maria area as well.

"There is a lot be excited about," said Boyer. "Lots of momentum. We have lots of new programs happening and new events. This year we have over 400 events with the Chamber and the Visitor Center. So lots of things happening here in Santa Maria. Lots of great momentum. Come join us at our next events."

For more information about the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, click here to visit their official website.