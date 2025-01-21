Santa Maria Fire Chief to discuss fire department readiness at City Council meeting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In light of the recent catastrophic Los Angeles area fires, Santa Maria Fire Chief Brad Dandridge is set to make a special presentation at the Santa Maria City Council Tuesday night.

During the presentation, Dandridge will discuss the Santa Maria Fire Department's current state of readiness to respond to similar emergencies.

"Members of the public are always concerned in regards to fire protection within the city limits," said Dandridge. "Questions have arisen, asking me what we do in particular to ensure that our firefighters are ready to respond to emergencies within city limits, so I will be discussing those topics this evening with City Council."

Ahead of the meeting Tuesday morning, Dandridge pointed out he will focus on five key elements the department has in place in order to stay prepared for any sized emergency.

"In order to be prepared as a fire department, we need to ensure we have proper staffing," said Dandridge. "We need to make sure our apparatus are prepared to strategically located, to be able to respond with quick response times. We need to ensure that our firefighters are trained, and we utilize prevention efforts with our prevention department to ensure that the buildings that we're going in for the community are safe for the public and our firefighters, and lastly, we also have, auto-aid agreements with neighboring agencies to ensure that when we are taxed, we are still able to respond and help would be coming."

Tuesday's Santa Maria City Council meeting will be the first in the new year and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.