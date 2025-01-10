Santa Maria restaurant month begins with businesses looking to cook up sales and deals for diners

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A popular annual promotion that helps cook up restaurant sales as well as provide special deals for diners in the Santa Maria Valley begins today, Friday, Jan. 10.

"2025 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest," a month-long event featuring several local restaurants, is taking place from January 10 through February 9.

In the past, restaurants offered deals with prices matching the year (i.e. $20.24 for the year 2024).

However, this year, restaurants are able to provide special deals of their choosing (i.e. free side with purchase of entree and drink, buy one and get one free (BOGO) meals, $5 off orders of $30+, etc.).

The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.

In addition to the Dine Out promotion, the Chamber is also once again hosting its Craft Cocktail Contest for the sixth straight year.

Several participating restaurants in the Dine Out promotion have come up with specially crafted cocktails that are meant to represent the area's history and culture.

At the conclusion of the promotion, a winning cocktail will be determine through a public vote.