Santa Maria Bonita School District hosted the 24th Annual Migrant Resource Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 24th Annual Migrant Resource Fair, hosted by the Santa Maria Bonita School District, celebrated the hardworking migrant families of the Santa Maria Valley on Saturday morning. The event, which honors agricultural, fishing, and dairy migrant workers, was a collaborative effort between the Santa Maria Bonita School District and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.

Eduardo Panting from the Santa Maria Bonita School District emphasized the importance of the day: “This is the day where we honor our migrant parents. They bring so much to the table, to the community.” The fair offered a range of services and resources, including a free breakfast, lunch, gifts, jackets, and books for the children attending the event.

The migrant education program marked its 24th year of supporting migrant families. Parents and children walked through El Camino Junior High, participating in 25 different workshops. These workshops covered a range of vital topics, from early childhood education and high school graduation advice to health, legal support, and immigration.

Suzanne Melton from the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education highlighted the diverse range of workshops available: “Different topics ranging from how to help their child, in early learning how to graduate from high school.” She added that the fair helps migrant families access resources essential for their well-being and success.

Panting noted that the event is designed as a family experience, involving both parents and children: “It’s very important to include our children in the education. Right? Parents and children working together.”

The fair not only provided crucial services and information but also strengthened the bond between migrant families and the broader community. It was a meaningful reminder of the valuable contributions migrant workers make to the region and the support they deserve.