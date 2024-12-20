Righetti High student hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle at South Bradley and Woodmere

ORCUTT, Calif. – A Righetti High student was injured after being hit by a vehicle at South Bradley and Woodmere Road.

According to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, the student was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The incident happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The district is in contact with the injured student's family and counseling services have been made available for those in need added the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District in a press release about the incident Friday.

This is an emergency incident and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.