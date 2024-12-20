Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Righetti High student hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle at South Bradley and Woodmere

KEYT
By
today at 11:29 am
Published 11:39 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – A Righetti High student was injured after being hit by a vehicle at South Bradley and Woodmere Road.

According to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, the student was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The incident happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The district is in contact with the injured student's family and counseling services have been made available for those in need added the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District in a press release about the incident Friday.

This is an emergency incident and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community
KEYT
orcutt
Righetti High School
student injury

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content