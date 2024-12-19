Several new additions and improvements highlight busy year for Santa Maria parks system with many more still to come

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is closing out a very successful year that has seen the completion of several new additions and improvements at many of its facilities.

"2024 has been amazing," said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager. "A lot of new parks that are being developed, a lot of renovations, some new playgrounds, so many walking trails that have been revamped. It's been a really busy year and a really great year for the community."

Among the notable improvements was the total revitalization of historic Veterans Memorial Park, which has long been a favorite destination in the city for many decades.

"Due to some grant funding that the city received, we were able to completely renovate the Veterans Memorial Community Park," said Smitherman. "We have a brand new playground, state of the art playground, some great exercise equipment out there so those parents can exercise where they watch their children and just some new, great amenities. It's been a huge impact for that local area as well as for the community as a whole."

There have also been a number of smaller-scale improvements at several other city parks over the past year.

"There is now a new playground at Fletcher Park," said Smitherman. "We've also got new sports field lighting in Minami Basin, as well as the Crossroads Basin, so those soccer players can play into the early evening. And just a lot of those little extras that really build the park system."

Looking ahead, several significant projects are either in the final stages of construction, or are set to begin.

One that is set to be completed soon is the Battles Road Green Corridor and Beautification Project.

"Battles Road improvement is a 1.1-mile walkable trail and bikeable trail, really out there for people to enjoy," said Smitherman. "It's going to offer new shade structures and new artwork, as well as a great meandering path on a really busy road that keeps people safe."

Another project that will soon open its doors is the long-planned Japanese Community Center, located next to the historic Smith-Enos House in the Enos Ranch area.

The Japanese Community Centers is really underway," said Smitherman. "We're really looking for a springtime opening of 2025. It's going to be a great venue that's going to be able to host, small events and some of the Santa Maria's largest events. We're really looking forward is it'll benefit the entire community."