Central Coast law enforcement agencies celebrate local healthcare workers during annual ‘Operation Holiday Cheer’ event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Central Coast healthcare workers are being honored by local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday during the annual "Operation Holiday Cheer" event.

Now in its fourth year, Operation Holiday Cheer takes place in four California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

According to organizers, participating agencies will gather outside local hospitals and fill the parking lots with lights, sirens, and holiday cheer to show the law enforcement community’s appreciation of their fellow first responders and bring smiles to patients who need a little extra holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, Operation Holiday Cheer will take place at six local hospitals, beginning at Adventist Health Twin Cities in Templeton at 10:30 a.m.

Afterwards, other locations to be visited include Atascadero State Hospital, Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Local law enforcement agencies that are scheduled to take part are the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Cal Poly Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria offices, Atascadero Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, Paso Robles Police Department, Morro Bay Police Department, Atascadero State Hospital, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Men’s Colony Fire.

In total, including other locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the event will visit over 37 hospitals and cover an area of over 300 miles.