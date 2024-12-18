Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Central Coast law enforcement agencies celebrate local healthcare workers during annual ‘Operation Holiday Cheer’ event

Dave Alley/KEYT
By
today at 9:46 am
Published 2:13 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Central Coast healthcare workers are being honored by local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday during the annual "Operation Holiday Cheer" event.

Now in its fourth year, Operation Holiday Cheer takes place in four California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

According to organizers, participating agencies will gather outside local hospitals and fill the parking lots with lights, sirens, and holiday cheer to show the law enforcement community’s appreciation of their fellow first responders and bring smiles to patients who need a little extra holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, Operation Holiday Cheer will take place at six local hospitals, beginning at Adventist Health Twin Cities in Templeton at 10:30 a.m.

Afterwards, other locations to be visited include Atascadero State Hospital, Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Local law enforcement agencies that are scheduled to take part are the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Cal Poly Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria offices, Atascadero Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, Paso Robles Police Department, Morro Bay Police Department, Atascadero State Hospital, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Men’s Colony Fire.

In total, including other locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the event will visit over 37 hospitals and cover an area of over 300 miles.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
healthcare workers
hospital
law enforcement
Operation Holiday Cheer
police

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content