Good Samaritan holding annual toy drive to benefit kids living in its homeless shelters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Good Samaritan Shelter is currently holding its annual toy drive to benefit dozens of children who are currently living within its homeless shelter system.

"This is going to all the kids that Good Samaritan Shelter supports," said Kirsten Cahoon, Good Samaritan Shelter Homeless Services Director. "Mostly the kids in our shelter programs and any of our residential programs. We have about 80 to 100 kids under roof with Good Sam on any night."

The ongoing event concludes this Thursday, Dec. 19 with an all-day collection drive that will be held at Stowasser Buick GMC in Santa Maria from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We're looking for new unwrapped toys for all ages," said Cahoon. "We'll also take monetary donations that we can go out and buy whatever we're missing gift wise, plus gift cards. Anything that anybody can bring out, we just really, really appreciate. We know Walmart is close by to where we are having the Stowasser toy drive, so just grab a few things and come by. We'll have Santa there throughout the day and we'll have goodies for the kids and goodies for the pets."

Donation barrels can be found at several locations around the Santa Maria Valley, including Stowasser Buick GMC in Santa Maria, participating Santa Maria Starbucks locations, Pizzeria Bello Forno in Orcutt, and at the Good Samaritan office on Inger Drive in Santa Maria.

"We want to make sure that they feel the magic of Christmas and they know that Santa is still coming, even though they're spending Christmas night in a shelter," said Cahoon. "That's why it's just really important that the community comes out and supports and shows them that they love them, and that they want them to have a special Christmas."

For more information about Good Samaritan Shelter, click here to visit the non-profit organization's website.