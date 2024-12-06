Orcutt tree lighting held at Lions Club

ORCUTT, Calif. - Families filled the streets of Orcutt to share in on the tree lighting at the Lions Club.

Local businesses like Blast 825 Brewery handed out free hot chocolate and cookies to kids and families.

One group of local dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in matching suits.

Old Orcutt Barber shop gave out 300 hot dogs to people right next to the Lions Club.

Road access was shut off near Clark Avenue by local officers so people could stroll and shop.

Children met Santa and Buddy the Elf after the tree lighting cermony.