Old Town Orcutt gears up for Thanksgiving weekend & holiday events

ORCUTT, Calif. - Shops, bars & restaurants in Old Town Orcutt are hosting Thanksgiving events this week.

"Working here, growing up and going to school here, I love seeing all my regulars that come in with all their families from out of town. It's just cool. I like seeing everyone together for holiday season" said Orcutt native Alexandria Gutierrez at Kay's Country Kitchen.

Blast 825 Brewery is hosting a Friendsgiving Party on Wednesday from 8-11pm with DJ Jamie.

Kay's Country Kitchen and R Bar are hosting a Pre Thanksgiving Party with DJ Artie from 7-10pm.

"It's kind of like a welcome home Orcutt party," said Gutierrez.

Old Orcutt Merchants' Association is also hosting a Tree Lighting & Town Stroll on Thursday December 5th from 5-8pm.

The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 14th at 12pm.

Gina's Piece of Cake is offering seasonally themed treats and desserts through the winter at its Orcutt and Santa Maria locations.