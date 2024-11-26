Hancock College holds annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway for single parent students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College held its annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday, providing a full holiday meal for eligible single parent students.

The program, which is in its 16th year, directly benefits students who are enrolled in a variety of on-campus supportive programs, including EOPS, NextUp, CalWORKs, Rising Scholars, Guardian Scholars, AIM to Dream, CAN/TRIO, Veterans, LAP, Noncredit Counseling, and Basic Needs.

Students not only received a turkey, but also a full meal that includes several other traditional Thanksgiving staples such as bread rolls, green beans, stuffing, dessert, and other fixings.

Dozens of students picked up meals during the four-hour event that was held in a drive-through format, allowing them to stay in the car while the packages were placed in their vehicle.

Due to the wet weather on Tuesday, the drive-through format was adjusted slightly in front of the school's administration offices located in Building B.

The meals were provided through generous donations from Hancock College staff, faculty, and other school employees.