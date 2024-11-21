The City of Santa Maria is revitalizing downtown starting with the largest parking structure in town

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is revitalizing their downtown area beginning with the town Center parking garage in 2025.

The three-level parking structure will take bids from engineers to help repair water damage and prevent any future water intrusion.

The Parking Garage is used by many locals and visitors of the Santa Maria Town Center, who visit for shopping, dining, the theater and local gym.

The City said their goal is to keep sections of the parking garage open to avoid the inconvenience of guests. Construction may take up to two years.