Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

The City of Santa Maria is revitalizing downtown starting with the largest parking structure in town

Christina Rodriguez
By
New
today at 6:03 pm
Published 6:11 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is revitalizing their downtown area beginning with the town Center parking garage in 2025.

The three-level parking structure will take bids from engineers to help repair water damage and prevent any future water intrusion.

The Parking Garage is used by many locals and visitors of the Santa Maria Town Center, who visit for shopping, dining, the theater and local gym.

The City said their goal is to keep sections of the parking garage open to avoid the inconvenience of guests. Construction may take up to two years.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content