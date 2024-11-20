Skip to Content
Middle school student falsely reported gunfire causing the lockdown of two schools Tuesday

today at 3:53 pm
Published 4:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Lompoc Unified School District confirmed that a lockdown at Vandenberg Middle and Manzanita Charter schools Tuesday was triggered by a student making false calls to 911 while on campus.

According to the Lompoc Unified School District, the student made multiple 911 calls and "several false reports that were significant" while on campus.

Following a classroom-by-classroom sweep of the middle school by a joint response that included: the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office; Vandenberg Space Force Base; Lompoc Police Department; California Highway Patrol; and other first responders, the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

The district sent a message to parents on Tuesday promising to "ensure that all students understand the importance of accurately reporting concerns" and that additional counselors will be available for the remainder of the week.

