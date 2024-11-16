Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast hosts Thanksgiving BBQ

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast (RMACC) hosted a pre-Thanksgiving BBQ for the community at My Place Coffee in Santa Maria. Community members were provided a hot meal, showers, clothing and legal resources.

RMACC had The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's office provide expungement resources for people looking to clean their records. They also had resources from Good Samaritan Shelter, providing health essentials, fentanyl safety strips and other items.

Locals were also able to meet with an employment staffing agency to help them search for local jobs.

The mission of RMACC is to help those in poverty and homelessness. They tend to people who are impacted by malnutrition, physical or mental disabilities, and substance abuse. They connect men and women to resources across the county.

Their mission is to help individuals get back on their feet, have healthy and financially secure lives, break cycles of economic distress, homelessness, and a wide range of physical, mental, and social issues.

According to the 2024 Point in Time count Santa Barbara County homelessness increased by 12%. Local non-profits like RMACC help reach and meet locals where they are.