Planned burns scheduled November 15 through 17 at UCSB Sedgwick Reserve
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District issued the following press release in English and Spanish about planned burns from Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 of about 25 acres of grasses and oak woodland in the Sedgwick Reserve northeast of Los Olivos.
WHAT: Approximately 25 acres will be burned during the training period, lasting up to two days. A
mixture of grasses and oak woodland will be burned.
WHEN: November 15-17, lasting up to two days, depending on conditions.
WHERE: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension, this burn will occur on the UCSB Sedgwick
Reserve, northeast of Los Olivos.
WHY: TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges) burns bring firefighting partners together to expand
their experience with prescribed burns and are facilitated independently of the Santa Barbara County
Fire Department. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will participate by providing fire
contingency resources to ensure the fire is contained to the property of origin. Research components of
this program help to refine knowledge of the impacts of utilizing prescribed fire on the landscape.
WHO: TREX prescribed burns are conducted independent of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
These events and are planned and implemented by private burn bosses in coordination Santa Barbara
County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled or cancelled.
HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which
areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take
precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.
When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and
remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older
adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due
to reduced visibility.
A portable monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.
This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the
conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.
To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information
Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.