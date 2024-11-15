Nonprofit opens CommUnify Connection Center in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - CommUnify just opened a new center in Lompoc.

The new CommUnify Connection Center features the Genesis universal screening system.

The new system is designed to connect clients to one or more of CommUnify’s 16 programs quickly and efficiently.

The staff and Board of Directors of CommUnify are excited about the grand opening of the new CommUnify Connection Center at 200 North H Street in Lompoc.

The Connection Center is a “one-stop” resource hub designed to support Lompoc children, families, and seniors.

Directors of CommUnify believe the center will help connect clients with one or more of CommUnify’s 16 programs and services.

These services include utility assistance, financial literacy training, Head Start and Early Head Start childhood education, teen mentoring, and minor home repair services for seniors, among others.

"Over the past few years, we have realized that to better serve our community, we not only need to focus on the services we provide, but also on how our services are delivered," said Patricia Keelean, CEO for CommUnify. "Research tells us that a whole-person, whole-family approach is most effective. In other words, bundling multiple services results in better outcomes for an individual, senior, or family than providing a single service."

CommUnify will also introduce the innovative Genesis Screening Universal Intake System, designed to

streamline which services residents need.

The Genesis system was created by The Center for Applied Management Practices (CAMP), a nationwide software/technology consulting firm providing innovative management tools, technology, training, and evidence-based practices to support the management, accountability, and continuous improvement of private, non-profit, and public organizations engaged in the delivery of health and human services.

CAMP has previous experience developing a closed loop referral network in the City of Denver bringing together nine health and human service agencies in a shared data and case management environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at CommUnify to design this new screening/universal intake system," said Fred Richmond, President and Founder of CAMP. "Using the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) framework, we have developed a pre-screening tool that assesses an individual’s socio-economic health and well-being, prioritizes their needs, and connects them to multiple appropriate services."

A Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the CommUnify Connection Center was held on Thursday, Nov. 14th.