Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meets with farmworkers advocating for dignified wages

SBC Board of Supervisors / Youtube
By
today at 11:43 am
Published 12:21 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting with Alianza Campesina to discuss dignified wages for local farm workers on Tuesday in Santa Maria.

Alianza Campesina is a local partnership between two non-profit organizations, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP).

Together they advocate for farmworkers who are considered essential workers as of 2020, deemed so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alianza Campesina asked the SBC Board of Supervisors to grant farmworkers a minimum wage of $26 dollars an hour.

Advocates said this pay will help families who live on the Central Coast who endure higher prices in rent, food, and fuel gas. They also add that farmworkers work in dangerous and deadly conditions nationwide and struggle to afford basic living expenses, including rent, food, and medical care.

Inturn, advocates said corporations such as Driscoll's, have massive profit's from the labor of farmworkers and bring in billions of dollars in revenue.

The meeting held a panel discussion on a living wage, followed by testimonies from farmworkers and loved ones.

Advocates are urging the Board to take action and secure a living wage for farmworkers who sustain the agricultural industry in Santa Barbara County.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
agriculture
Alianza Campesina
Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy
KEYT
Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project
Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors
SANTA MARIA
wages

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content