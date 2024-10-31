Santa Maria Students’ “Toxic Tour” on pesticide exposure takes a turn with uninvited growers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Local high school student initiative took a turn after uninvited growers attended the "Toxic Tour" of Santa Maria and Guadalupe Farms that was meant to share the impacts of pesticide exposure to farmworkers and the community.

The tour took a turn, according to Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), after local agriculture growers and 4th District Supervisor, Bob Nelson arrived.

Some students said they felt fearful to speak due to their presence.

"This could have been my boss or my boss’ friend, and it makes me afraid to talk about things happening at work," said a youth farmworker. "Would we be retaliated against?"

California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), asked those unconfirmed for the event to leave.

Nelson took to social media posting that he did have a seat on the tour.

The Toxic Tour was organized at the request of DPR to give students the opportunity to share their own experiences as children of farmworkers to state officials, including DPR Director Julie Henderson.

The educational walk-through of Santa Maria and Guadalupe farms was aimed to highlight the impacts of pesticides on local communities including schools near agricultural fields and farmworkers who work directly with the hazardous fumes.

"These grown men were standing in front of the building and wouldn’t leave. We’re just students trying to share our stories and make a positive change," said a local high school student.

Discussions varied from local health issues, working, studying, and living in high-risk areas. Non-profit CAUSE organized the tour to help students voice their experiences and concerns to top officials.

"We welcome constructive dialogue, but we also believe it is important to create spaces where students and workers can share their experiences freely," said Hazel Davalos, Co-Executive Director of CAUSE. "We’re talking about youth exercising their democratic right. The attempts by County Supervisor Bob Nelson to intimidate them is behavior unfitting of a county supervisor."

