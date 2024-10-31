Santa Maria Inn hosts Halloween Hunt

SANTA MARIA, Calif - The Santa Maria Inn hosted its 2nd annual Halloween Hunt on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hundreds of families filled the hotel property in search of spooks, sweets, tricks and treats.

"The most important thing to me, I'm a father of two. And to have my kids look at this, let's just say ten or fifteen years from now, and be like 'my dad started that'" said manager Jimmy Motley.

The Inn's hope was to invite the community to explore the local landmark.

"I'm having a lot of fun. I'm here getting candy dressed as a cookie," said Sofia Ramirez of Santa Maria.

The Halloween Hunt will be held again next year.