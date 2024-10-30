Santa Maria to ‘flip the switch’ on long-awaited new sports field lighting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is set to light up two sports facilities for the first time ever during a celebration event Wednesday night at Crossroads Basin.

The "Flip the Switch" event will mark the completion of a long-awaited project to install lighting at two of the busiest sports facilities in the city, Crossroads Basin and Adam Basin.

The $3 million project has installed state-of-the-art LED lighting at both field areas which will extend the hours of operation at each facility.

"These stadium lights are a game-changer for local field sports, especially during the shorter days of fall and winter," said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager. "We are proud to provide more opportunities for athletes to continue practicing and playing in a safe, well-lit environment."

Smitherman added the lighting upgrades directly support the community’s growing demand for after-school and after-work athletic opportunities.

He also pointed out the LED lights are designed and angled to direct illumination onto the field and away from nearby residences that are located adjacent to the field area as well as across South College Drive.

The "Flip the Switch" event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:15 p.m. at Crossroads Basin, located 2231 South College Drive.

Due to scheduling limitations, the ribbon-cutting celebration will only take place at Crossroads Basin, but the lights at Adam Basin will be working Wednesday night.

Funding for the lighting project was made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which the city said helps supports its commitment to enhancing recreational facilities for community use.

The two field areas are now available for the public to use, but reservations are required.

Anyone who would like to reserve field space or needs more information is asked to visit the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 South McClelland Street or call the office at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.