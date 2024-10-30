City of Santa Maria continues clean-up efforts for the Santa Maria Riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria released a statement this week saying in part, the riverbed clean-up efforts have seen significant progress.

"Significant progress was achieved to resolve homelessness encampments in the Santa Maria Riverbed during a multi-month collaborative project that recently concluded, providing approximately 100 people with case management and housing options, in addition to removing about 150 tons of debris, said the city's Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp.

The clean-up efforts began in July, and proceeded with three phases.

First, the approximate 150 people living in the riverbed were met by experienced homeless providers with resources.

They were offered assistance for possible shelter, food, and healthcare access. The city of Santa Maria said the encampments can only be addressed when shelter beds are available for people asked to leave.

The riverbed borders both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. In order to address the issues, a variety of agencies had to collaborate to enforce clean-up efforts.

Agencies who helped in the clean-up were Santa Barbara County staff, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies, Good Samaritan Shelter, Caltrans, 5CHC Outreach workers, QwikResponse cleanup team, Santa Maria Police Department, and City of Santa Maria Park Rangers.

The project focused on sanitation, fire risk, and environmental impacts on waterways.

This summer, multiple fires were reported due to homeless encampments according to the city.

The City said they will continue to coordinate with their local partners to continue the keep-up of the riverbed.

City Rangers will also continue to regularly patrol the area for the safety of the community.

The Santa Maria riverbed sits next to hundreds of homes on both sides of the 101 freeway. Many recreate on the Levee trail and Preskier Park adjacent to the riverbed.

