Santa Maria community mourns teenager who died from motorcyle crash

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Mason Rohwedder after he died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 24.

The crash happened just past 4:33 p.m. on S. College Drive as Rohwedder was not given right of way and collided with the driver's side of a car trying to make a left turn, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Rohwedder was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center before he passed from his injuries, detailed the Santa Maria Rohwedder.

There is a GoFundMe to help Rohwedder's family which you can donate to here.