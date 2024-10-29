Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria community mourns teenager who died from motorcyle crash

By
New
today at 3:58 pm
Published 4:10 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Mason Rohwedder after he died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 24.

The crash happened just past 4:33 p.m. on S. College Drive as Rohwedder was not given right of way and collided with the driver's side of a car trying to make a left turn, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Rohwedder was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center before he passed from his injuries, detailed the Santa Maria Rohwedder.

There is a GoFundMe to help Rohwedder's family which you can donate to here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fatal crash
KEYT
motorcycle collision
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content