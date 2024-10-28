Santa Maria police investigating fatal traffic collision

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Oct. 24 at 4:33 p.m..

SMPD officers saw the crash happen at 2673 S. College and discovered that the motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of a vehicle that did not yield while trying to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center before he died from said injuries later on, according to the SMPD.

The Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident and those with info are asked to contact Office Jensen via phone.