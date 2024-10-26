Hundreds gather for the 11th annual Witches & Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- Hundreds of people came together today for the 11th annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay today.

The event began in 2013, after three friends decided to celebrate a birthday by dressing up as witches and paddling in San Luis Obispo County.

Now it's a favorite that people travel to Morro Bay for every year. The benefits from today's event will go to the Food bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

Some witches paddle, while others just enjoy dressing up and walking the boardwalk.

Paddler's took off at 2 p.m. after meeting at Coleman Park.