Santa Maria man arrested for possession, distribution, and sale of child pornography

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, selling and distributing child sexual abuse material, and sending harmful or obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor.

According to Santa Maria Police, Detectives received a criminal cyber tip suspected of purchasing child sexual abuse material through an online platform.

After an investigation of the tip, Special Victims Unit Detectives identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Santa Maria man stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Thursday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, a search warrant was issued and executed in the 100 block of Cameron Avenue and, as a result, the 38-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the investigation shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria resident was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges including possession of child sexual abuse material, selling and distributing child sexual abuse material, and sending harmful or obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the man's bail has been set at $100,000 and the case has been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for further review.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages parents to monitor their children's online and social media activities and anyone with information or questions about this case is asked to contact Detective Ochoa at 805-928-3781 ext. 2460.

Additionally, parents can check out the California Department of Justice's Cyber Safety webpage, the Department of Homeland Security's iGuardian online safety webpage, the federal Department of Justice's Child Exploitation and Obscenity webpage, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Protecting Your Kids webpage.