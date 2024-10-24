Phone and internet service interruptions in Buellton, Solvang, and Lompoc areas Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – There are confirmed reports of phone and internet service interruptions in the Buellton, Solvang, and Lompoc areas.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, text to 911 services is currently still working for those with an emergency to report.

Residents with internet access issues are reminded to not call 911 for their outages and are instead directed to call your internet service provider shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.