Ken Adam Park Discontinuance on Lompoc Election Ballot this November

LOMPOC, Calif. -- On Nov. 5, Lompoc voters have the power to discontinue the use of Ken Adam Park and a total of 82 acres of recreational land.

Lompoc City Council voted at the Tuesday, May 21 council meeting to put the measure on the 2024 general election ballot for 82 acres of land that includes Ken Adam Park.

According to the city of Lompoc, approval of the measure in the election would allow for other educational, recreational, and open space uses of the land.

An exact project is still undecided.

The City of Lompoc owns the land located south of Hancock Drive and west of Highway 1 where Ken Adam Park currently resides.

The city acquired the land in 1984 from the federal government. The deed specified restrictions of use for the land. However, on June 8, 1999, an amendment to the deed altered those restrictions.

The site is still limited to educational and recreational purposes, or an open space, or both.

Currently, Ken Adam Park features a picnic area with seating, a children's playground, individual picnic areas, a nature trail, horseshoes, a flag monument, and restroom facilities.

With Vandenberg Space Force Base in the area, the City of Lompoc is considering a space-oriented museum or educational development.



The city said in a recent press release the land may also be used in the future for non-public park uses.

There are ideas such as a school, expansion of the college, libraries, or private athletic training fields.

Currently, there are no entitlement applications filed with the city for any other uses. The city said they have not solidified any plans for use at this time.