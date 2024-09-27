Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Highway 166/Black Road Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project

Christina Rodriguez
By
New
today at 4:53 pm
Published 5:25 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Main Street Produce to Celebrate the completion of Highway 166 and Black Road Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project.

The $2.53 million project was fully funded by voter-approved Measure A.

Taxpayers knew the commute from Guadalupe and Santa Maria was on a dangerous highway with few lights and traffic signals.

Now, almost 20 years later, the project added new traffic signals, turning lanes, enhanced lighting, reflective pavement markings, and drainage systems. All built to improve safety and address flooding along Highway 166 and Black Road.

The project was completed through collaborative efforts from SBCAG, Caltrans, the City of Guadalupe, the City of Santa Maria, and the County of Santa Barbara. As well as, Engineering and construction partners: Psomas, Rincon Consultants, MNS Engineers Inc., and Granite Construction.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 166
Infrastructure Investment
KEYT
santa barbara county
SANTA MARIA
traffic safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content