Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Public Library hosts music and poetry events

today at 9:56 am
Published 10:25 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Public Library hosted Poetry for Self Care and Santa Maria Philharmonic Society on Sunday.

They are not shy of a busy schedule, the library has a full packed calendar year round.

The Philharmonic played at the Shepard Hall in honor of the Music at the Library Series featuring Baroque Bliss.

On the second floor, Poet Dot Winslow, taught people how to write poetry for self-care. Winslow is dedicating her life to help others through therapeutic poetry reading and writing.

She explains to her workshop class that a poem's purpose it what it means to you, how it makes you feel and there is no right nor wrong answer.

Participants read a poem together, wrote their own poetry and shared their thoughts together.

Many of the students expressed their gratitude for the experience.

For more events at the library visit https://engagedpatrons.org/eventscalendar.cfm?siteid=9521

Christina Rodriguez

