Woman dead after two-car crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A woman died at the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 101 just past Betteravia in Santa Maria early Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Another man suffered critical injuries and needed transport by ambulance due to the crash and another woman was uninjured from the incident, detailed the SBCFD.

Highway 101 was closed due to the crash and a possible cause of the incident was a wrong-way driver, explained the SBCFD.

More information on the crash and the status of the highway reopening can be found via the CHP.