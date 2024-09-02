Santa Maria hosts Free Swim Day on Labor Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will have a Free Swim Day on Labor Day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.

The pool will be free of charge for residents and visitors from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

City Staff Expect to see more families come to the pool on the weekends as the warm weather continues through September before the summer ends.

The Aquatic Center offers a range of aquatic amenities from a Olympic-size pool, aquatic fitness programs , swim lessons for all ages and much more.