Space X to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

today at 6:41 pm
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X will target 9:58 p.m. on Friday for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Backup launch opportunities will be available on Saturday at 1:48 a.m. as the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

Space X will also be launching another rocket from its Cape Canaveral Space Force Station later this evening in Florida.

You can view livestreams of both missions on the Space X website or social media page.

