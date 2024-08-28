Supervision increased at Santa Maria Bonita School District campuses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Bonita School District has increased supervision at all of its campuses after an attempted kidnapping scare.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, after 5 p.m., a woman tried walking away with two children in front of Tunnel Elementary in Santa Maria. The children were not taken and spoke to law enforcement afterward.

The relation of the woman to the children is still unknown and the incident is still under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Linda Rosa is a local of Santa Maria resident and a mother of a four-year-old boy who also attends Tunnel Elementary.

Rosa says she received a message from the school informing parents of the incident on Parent Square.

“There was a message on Parents Square where it let us know of the incident, which I was really pleased that they did let us know right away," said Rosa.

Rosa says the incident was a wake-up call for her family to take extra precautions with her children.

"Pay attention. If you see something weird, don't just ignore it. Let someone know or call the police. And if we can be proactive about it, we can really save a lot of kids lives" said Rosa.

Santa Maria Bonita School District's Public Information Officer Maggie White told Your News Channel, "SMBSD has also reminded our schools to encourage parents to talk with their children about strangers, telling a trusted adult about anything out of the ordinary, and sticking to a routine when going to and from school."

The Santa Maria Police Department confirmed there is an update to the investigation and will release a statement in the near future.

{Editor's Note} Your News Channel Reporter Christina Rodriguez covered this follow-up today with local mother Linda Rosa and, in an effort for full disclosure, is also a substitute teacher for the Santa Maria Bonita School District.