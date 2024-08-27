Skip to Content
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is launching another 21 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:00 a.m. early Wednesday.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday as added launch chances will be available until 10:41 p.m. the same night.

Following stage separation the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

