Santa Maria man arrested after road rage incident turns into violent standoff

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested a man after CHP reported a road rage incident that turned violent.

Officers tried to get the 34-year-old suspect to comply with orders but the man later armed himself with a metal object and smashed windows of a CHP car, according to the SMPD.

Several agencies tried to de-escalate the situation but the man continued to ram his car into other vehicles at the scene, detailed the SMPD.

The 34-year-old later got out of his car and advanced on officers before a K9 was used to bring him down, explained the SMPD.

The SMPD arrested the man on felony vandalism, resisting officers with violence and assault with deadly weapon charges after the five-hour standoff, according to the SMPD.