Santa Maria Advocates shine light on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley along with other local advocates are highlighting Aug. 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is a local non-profit organization that helps local families access shelter, food, and clothes.

They also guide parents and teens to resources for addiction and mental health issues.

According to the state of California, in 2020, 5,502 people died of overdoses and 3,946 of those deaths were caused by fentanyl.

As people across the country shine light on the harmful effects of fentanyl, advocates and loved ones of victims want to speak up about the life-changing consequences of drug use.

San Luis Obispo County is hosting their Opioid Safety Coalition meeting Aug. 22, to collaborate with local health resources, to inform the public, and help prevent opioid use disorder.

They will also hold a community event on Aug. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park in SLO for community members to join and learn more.

A local Santa Maria mother, Danielle Murrillo, lost her son Jaycob Murrillo in 2018 to a heroin overdose.

She now holds an annual Community Awareness Event in his honor.

People are gathering at Pioneer Park from 12 to 4 p.m. with local informational vendors, a memorial wall, and food fundraisers to spread awareness.

