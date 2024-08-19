Veggie Rescue seeking more food donors across Santa Barbara County

SOLVANG, Calif. - Veggie Rescue is seeing the demand for its services exceeding its supplies.

So far, the nonprofit organization services at least 45 groups throughout the county.

Executive Director Judy Taggart of Veggie Rescue says 65 percent of these groups would like to receive food from Veggie Rescue more often due to the growing number of people seeking help with food insecurity.

Veggie Rescue is currently in need of more local food donors from farms, small restaurants, or businesses.

Taggart says food insecurity peaked during the pandemic and remains a big problem in Santa Barbara County.

Despite so much food grown locally, Taggart says about 25 percent goes to waste.

Veggie Rescue stepped up to help with wide spread food distribution during the pandemic.

The organization went from rescuing 132,000 pounds in 2019 to 516,000 pounds of food in 2020.

But demand never returned to pre-Covid levels, explains Taggart.

The group has continued operating at that high level and the pounds of food rescued has grown each year from over 500,000 lbs of food in 2021 to nearly 700,000 lbs in 2023.

This year, Veggie Rescue anticipates finishing in the 600K range.

Taggart says this food would have gone to waste, but instead was used to feed the community.

Its nonprofit partners have come to depend on them.

With the growing need for food in all parts of Santa Barbara County, Veggie Rescue is challenged to rescue and deliver more food.

Food insecurity is a challenge in Santa Ynez Valley, its home base.

In April of this year, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation brought together organizations working to address this issue in the valley.

The goal of the group is to inform the foundation and fellow organizations of local challenges with food and feeding.